1/1
Judith Straus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Straus, nee Levy, 87. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Henry Straus. Loving mother of Lynn (Jim) Denton, David (Lynn) Straus, and Susan (Dan Zove) Straus. Fiercely proud grandmother of Allie, Sarah (Luke), Colton, Trevor, Joel, and Joshua. Judy, or Ulla as she was called growing up, was so many things including wife, mother, family matriarch, friend, holocaust survivor, licensed clinical social worker, author, social director, and above all, a beautiful human being. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are private. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org, where Judy would often speak to students, or The Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle St., Chicago, IL 60640, www.selfhelphome.org. For funeral info, call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved