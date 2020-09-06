Judith Straus, nee Levy, 87. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Henry Straus. Loving mother of Lynn (Jim) Denton, David (Lynn) Straus, and Susan (Dan Zove) Straus. Fiercely proud grandmother of Allie, Sarah (Luke), Colton, Trevor, Joel, and Joshua. Judy, or Ulla as she was called growing up, was so many things including wife, mother, family matriarch, friend, holocaust survivor, licensed clinical social worker, author, social director, and above all, a beautiful human being. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are private. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org
, where Judy would often speak to students, or The Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle St., Chicago, IL 60640, www.selfhelphome.org
. For funeral info, call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.