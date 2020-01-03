|
|
Judith W. "Judy" Long (nee Kindness), 76, of Hampshire formerly of Franklin Park and Lakewood, at rest Dec. 29, 2019.
She was a member of the Luther North Class of 1961.
Loving daughter of the late John and Florence (nee O'Connor) Kindness; beloved wife of Charles; loving mother of Judy, the late Kathleen, and the late Michael Long; cherished grandmother of Sammantha Long; dear sister-in-law of Ralph (Mary Rose) Seranac and dear friend, Julie Cieszlak, and many extended family and friends.
Mass at 11 AM Sat. Jan. 4 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 297 E. Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Burial in church cemetery. Visitation on Sat. 9:30 - 10:30 AM at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Hampshire-Burlington food pantry. Info (847)683-2711 or www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020