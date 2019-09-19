|
|
Judith Ward Reuter, 65, formerly of East Setauket, NY, Santa Monica, CA and Lake Bluff, IL, passed away in her home in Mundelein, IL, on August 21.
Judy was a member of the Union Church of Lake Bluff, where she served as a trustee and participant in the "Church Ladies" group. She was an enthusiastic volunteer at Equestrian Connection in Lake Forest.
An accomplished competitive swimmer in high school and college, Judy continued in Masters swim events, including a 2-mile swim in San Francisco Bay. She completed the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii in 1983.
Judy was born on Long Island, NY, and attended public schools in Setauket, NY, Washington, DC, and Bethesda, Maryland, graduating from Lake Forest High School in 1971 and Arizona State University in 1975. She earned a Masters degree in Animal Science from UC Davis.
Judy was retired from a career in animal nutrition at Carnation in Los Angeles and new product marketing at Baxter International in Deerfield, IL.
Judy leaves her older siblings Wendy Osborn and Robert Reuter, and younger brother, Douglas. She is predeceased by her parents Richard and Margaret Reuter of Lake Bluff, IL.
A memorial service will be held at the Union Church of Lake Bluff, 525 E. Prospect, Lake Bluff, IL on September 28 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's honor to Equestrian Connection (equestrianconnection.org) or CARE (care.org).
Funeral Arrangements handled by Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, for information www.RTfunerals.com or (847) 234-9649.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019