Judith Wolfgram Matz, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Gregory J. Matz; dear mother of Susan Rizzato, Paul (Jacqueline Saito), Anne Matz, and Gregory (Kammye); loving grandmother of Benjamin, Jonathan, Solena, Riley, Jackson, Murphy, and the late Anthony; devoted daughter of the late Margaret and Edwin Wolfgram; fond sister of the late Richard Wolfgram and Marilyn Wolfgram, O.S.B. Graduate of St. Scholastica Academy and Loyola University of Chicago. Visitation Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Visitation Monday, November 11, 2019 at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams St., Chicago, IL 60661 from 9 a.m. until the time of the 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to Benedictine Sisters of Chicago, St. Scholastica Monastery, 7430 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago, IL 60645, www.osbchicago.org/copy-of-donate. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019