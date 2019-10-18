Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Paul Lutheran Church
1025 W Lake St
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1025 Lake Street
Melrose Park, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1025 Lake Street
Melrose Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judithe Schreiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judithe (Day) Schreiner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judithe (Day) Schreiner Obituary
Judithe Schreiner (née Day), 78, of Melrose Park, retired teacher. Loving mother of Robin (Mike) Hanrahan and Lisa (Mark) Combs. Proud grandmother of Jillian, Kyle and Ryan. Beloved sister of Karl (Karla) Day and sister-n-law Corinne (the late Tim) Feid. Adored aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rubye and Arthur and her husband Norm. Judy was a teacher for over 25 years impacting students from elementary school through the college level. She was a lifelong Cubs fan and an avid crafter. She was very active in her church, and was a woman of strong faith.

Visitation will be Saturday October 19,2019 at 9:30 - 11:00a.m. a memorial service will follow at 11:00a.m at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1025 Lake Street, Melrose Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name may be made to https://www.donorschoose.org/ by helping a teacher and classroom in need.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judithe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.