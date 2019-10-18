|
Judithe Schreiner (née Day), 78, of Melrose Park, retired teacher. Loving mother of Robin (Mike) Hanrahan and Lisa (Mark) Combs. Proud grandmother of Jillian, Kyle and Ryan. Beloved sister of Karl (Karla) Day and sister-n-law Corinne (the late Tim) Feid. Adored aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rubye and Arthur and her husband Norm. Judy was a teacher for over 25 years impacting students from elementary school through the college level. She was a lifelong Cubs fan and an avid crafter. She was very active in her church, and was a woman of strong faith.
Visitation will be Saturday October 19,2019 at 9:30 - 11:00a.m. a memorial service will follow at 11:00a.m at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1025 Lake Street, Melrose Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name may be made to https://www.donorschoose.org/ by helping a teacher and classroom in need.
