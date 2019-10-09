|
Judson Bergman, 62, and Mary-Miller Bergman, 57, of Chicago, October 3, 2019. Funeral Service Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10 a.m., at FOURTH PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, Michigan Avenue at Delaware Place, Chicago, IL. Private burial Saturday, October 12, 2019, White Cemetery, Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Juvenile Protective Association, 1707 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614 www.jpachicago.org. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPELS, Chicago. Info., 773-581-9000.
