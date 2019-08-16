|
|
Judy A. Benbenek, age 73, a resident of Carol Stream, Illinois, passed away August 15, 2019. She was born August 27, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to Wilbert & Florence Marchand. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wally Benbenek; her daughter Denise (Dave) Weltzin; her grandchildren Kristin and Brian; her brothers Mike (Cathy) Marchand and Tim (Lisa) Marchand. Judy was a dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie. Visitation Sun, Aug 18, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Funeral service Mon, Aug 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Memorial gifts may be directed to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 213 W. Institute Place, Chicago, Illinois 60610. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 16, 2019