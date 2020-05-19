Judy A. Brothers (nee Kennedy) age 76 of Crete, Illinois passed away on May 16, 2020. Beloved wife to Charles; loving mother to Christopher (Kristen) Brothers. Beautiful grandmother to Archer Brothers. Preceded in death by her parents Larry and Barbara (nee Sladek) Kennedy.
Arrangements entrusted to at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Due to the current circumstances COVID-19 service is private. Info: (708) 754-0016
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.