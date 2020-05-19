Judy A. Brothers
Judy A. Brothers (nee Kennedy) age 76 of Crete, Illinois passed away on May 16, 2020. Beloved wife to Charles; loving mother to Christopher (Kristen) Brothers. Beautiful grandmother to Archer Brothers. Preceded in death by her parents Larry and Barbara (nee Sladek) Kennedy.

Arrangements entrusted to at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Due to the current circumstances COVID-19 service is private. Info: (708) 754-0016



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
