Judy A. Lucas (nee Libera), a long-time resident of Orland Park, passed away on November 23, 2020 surrounded by her beloved husband of 42 years, Thomas M. Lucas and three adoring sons, Thomas, Charles, and Michael (Kara Jonas) Lucas. Born in 1954 to the late Eugene and Phyllis Libera (nee Smola), she grew up in Oak Lawn, IL. Judy was a dedicated Official Court Reporter for the State of Illinois for 40 years, serving most recently at the 5th Municipal Court House in Bridgeview, IL. Judy lived a life of laughter, fun, and selflessness. She left a lasting impression on many lives, especially her family. They will miss her immensely. In addition to her husband and sons, Judy is survived by her loving siblings, cherished nieces and nephews, and a large group of friends that she adored. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the service will be private. However, Judy loved a good party, so she will be celebrated at a later date when everyone can be together to enjoy a good meal and many laughs. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice
Please leave a memory for the family on Judy's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family.
