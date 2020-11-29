1/
Judy A. Lucas
1954 - 2020
Judy A. Lucas (nee Libera), a long-time resident of Orland Park, passed away on November 23, 2020 surrounded by her beloved husband of 42 years, Thomas M. Lucas and three adoring sons, Thomas, Charles, and Michael (Kara Jonas) Lucas. Born in 1954 to the late Eugene and Phyllis Libera (nee Smola), she grew up in Oak Lawn, IL. Judy was a dedicated Official Court Reporter for the State of Illinois for 40 years, serving most recently at the 5th Municipal Court House in Bridgeview, IL. Judy lived a life of laughter, fun, and selflessness. She left a lasting impression on many lives, especially her family. They will miss her immensely. In addition to her husband and sons, Judy is survived by her loving siblings, cherished nieces and nephews, and a large group of friends that she adored. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the service will be private. However, Judy loved a good party, so she will be celebrated at a later date when everyone can be together to enjoy a good meal and many laughs. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice. Please check our website periodically for any updated information. Please leave a memory for the family on Judy's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Memories & Condolences

November 28, 2020
We are so sorry for ur loss as we will always have Judie’s memories in our heart! I knew her as a wonderful wife, loving mother and most important a great friend to everyone!!
We will always keep her in our thoughts and prayers!
Until we meet again
Love Don and Maureen
Maureen sikorski
Friend
November 28, 2020
November 28, 2020
Judy loved being with family and friends. She loved hearing about all the kids in the family whether newborn or adult. She was more than family she was a friend. She will be greatly missed by all. With love & prayers.
Deborah Gorniak
Family
November 28, 2020
November 28, 2020
Judy was a special person. As her dental hygienist I always looked forward to seeing her! I will miss her. May all your memories comfort you at this difficult time!! Barb from Dr Graff’s office
Barb Hibbott
Friend
