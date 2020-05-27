Judy Axley Noojibail, age 82, of Evanston, IL, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL, to Frederick and Ellen (nee von Hoffmann-Pinther) Axley and elder sister to Frederick R. Axley (deceased). Judy attended Sacred Heart School in Chicago and Barat College in Lake Forest, IL. She was a kindergarten teacher at Holy Name Cathedral School in Chicago. Judy touched many lives by being an advocate for literacy. She founded the book store at Willard Elementary School (1975-76) in Evanston and also served as a librarian in both Evanston and Wilmette, IL. She is survived by her husband, Eshwar, son, Paul (Erin nee Barlow), daughters, Sheila (Michael Peter) and Jenny (TSgt. Todd Brown USAF, deceased), as well as sister-in-law, Cinda Axley and two nieces, Sarah Kendt and Betsy Quail, seven grandchildren and two grand-nieces. She will be missed by her extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers and tributes, donations may be made in Judy's name to the National Parks Foundation at www.nationalparks.org.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.