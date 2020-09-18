Judy Bober

Judy was a woman who lived life to the fullest. Her "larger than life" personality had a lasting effect on all who were fortunate to know her. Her greatest joy was to share all that life has to offer with her friends and family. Born in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, Judy lived in her beloved City of Chicago for 60 years. Together with her husband Dennis who passed in 2016, they experienced life together with passion and integrity. They were always up for conversation over a bottle of good wine. Judy's calendar was always full with early flea market finds, lunch at one of her many favorite hang outs, afternoon Jeopardy with friends, the Chicago Symphony in the evening, the Bears game on Sunday, and then off on another trip to Amsterdam or Paris. Judy was true to her word and quick with her wit. She was always ready to take you along for life's adventures with her smile, infectious laugh, and positive energy leading the way. There are many family and friends across the globe who are mourning the loss of this incredible, generous, and loving person.



We will gather together to celebrate her life at the appropriate time. Until then, we encourage you to honor and remember Judy by living each day to the fullest with joy.





