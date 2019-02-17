Judy C. Gimbel of Highland Park, Illinois, passed away February 11, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Judy made her way to Chicago to pursue a life of adventure. It wasn't long (maybe two seconds!) before she met the love her life, Kenneth J. Gimbel, and built a beautiful life which included a son Jason and a daughter Courtney… and a never-ending parade of dogs. At her core, Judy was formal with a love of tradition, and approached each of her eclectic interests with passion and enthusiasm. A lifelong Anglophile, the years were filled with annual trips to London and an encyclopedic knowledge of everything Royal. An avid tennis player and enthusiast, from Wimbledon to Indian Wells, everyone knew not to call the Gimbel home during tournament season. Family and friends who had the distinct honor of sitting around the Gimbel dining room table looked forward to any number of Judy's specialties, commemorated in written form in her unique calligraphic style. From the Beatles to the Stones, Judy never lost her California girl love of music. Always connected to nature, from working a simple vegetable garden to creating a full landscaping plan, Judy was known for her love of orchids, making them her signature delivery for any occasion.A lifetime of charitable involvements included her proudest achievement, co-chairing the 1993 Children's Ball, "A Night in Never-Never Land," in support of pediatric medical research at (now ). Over the years, Kennebunkport, Maine, became a getaway and ultimately, a second home. Maine also brought the Gimbels closer to Boston, where Courtney created her life with Jesse (Bardo), who became like a second son. And Judy took great joy in her role as JuJu to grandchildren Greyson and Hunter.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jason K. Gimbel Scholarship Fund at Phillips Academy at 180 Main Street Andover, MA 01810. A celebration of Judy's life is planned for later this Spring; more information will be shared as plans develop. www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary