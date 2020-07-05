1/1
Judy Deam
1963 - 2020
Judy Marie Deam was an artist. She opened her eyes on March 3, 1963, and never stopped observing and creating. The youngest of four children of Edward and Doris Deam, Judy was a kind, supportive, and loving member of a close-knit family. A graceful and charming presence, Judy was also independent and resolute, interested and interesting, with a whimsical sense of humor. Her extended family and friends always looked forward to spending time with her, and her four nieces and nephews are grateful that she was such an integral part of their lives. Judy also received strength and inspiration from her faith and her church family at the Highland Park Presbyterian Church. Some of Judy's happiest hours were spent in nature: in the yard, at the lake, on the porch of the family Lighthouse in Saugatuck, and on her travels. There she would dream, sketch, and just feel life breathe around her. Judy was especially connected to the water: she was a keen swimmer all her life and a life guard and butterfly swim team member in her high school years. A talented undergraduate at the University of Illinois in Urbana, Judy completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with Honors, majoring in Art History. She launched a successful career as a graphic design consultant and administrative assistant. Judy's wide-ranging portfolio included stunning photography, photo manipulation and montage, greeting cards, poster design, advertising, and jewelry and fashion design. Judy also loved reading, cooking, and her music: attending symphony concerts and musicals, reveling in pop and rock, composing, and especially sharing her musical favs with others. In later life, Judy became an enthusiastic environmental activist and a ferocious advocate of decency and fairness in politics. Facebook was her final platform to delight, discuss, and explain using her unique writing style. Judy's next artistic journey began when she closed her beautiful eyes on June 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She will be dearly missed. A memorial service for Judy will be held at a future date when all can gather safely and joyfully to celebrate her life. For more information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 847-831-4260 or https://www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 5 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
