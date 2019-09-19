|
Judy G. Talman, nee Golde, of Highland Park. Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Betsy (Dan) Nickow, Jane (Doug) Werman, and Abby (David) Kohl; adored Juju of Jon (fiancée Lexi Levitz) Nickow, Bryan (fiancée Lauren Bush) Nickow, David Nickow and Marlee Nickow, Casey and Ruby Werman, Levi, Esther, Abra, and Goldie Kohl; devoted daughter of the late George, late Esther, and late Ethel (Tarson) Golde; cherished sister of Susan (late Richard) Golden, Ron (Wendy) Tarson, Wendy Lesser, and the late Steve Tarson; treasured aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Graveside service Thursday, 1:30 p.m. at Westlawn Cemetery, Gardenia Section, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019