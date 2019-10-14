Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
Judy B. Gilbert, nee Shapiro, 72. Beloved wife of Howard; treasured mother of Carrie Gilbert and Scott (Amy) Gilbert; cherished grandmother of Avi, Reid, and Noah Gilbert; loving sister of Wayne (Susan) Shapiro; caring aunt of Jodi Shapiro, Nikki (Mike) Lubesnick, Max Shapiro, Heidi (Eric) Haag, and Katrina (fiancé Brian Konopka) Hinrichsen; fond sister-in-law of the late Emma (Nahum) Blancas; dear daughter of the late Norman and Leona Shapiro; devoted dog mom of Bubbe-meise and Gracie; will be deeply missed by many cousins and friends. Judy was a talented artist, working mostly in watercolors. She was a beautiful choral singer, guitar player, and pianist. Judy was a dedicated Misericordia parent and volunteer. Her creative, compassionate spirit will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia, (MFA #1541), 6300 N. Ridge Ave, Chicago IL 60660, www.misericordia.com. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019
