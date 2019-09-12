Home

Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Judy L. Blaylock


1961 - 2019
Judy Lucy Blaylock, 58 of Paddock Lake, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born February 2, 1961 in Algoma, WI, the daughter of the late Sylvester and Margaret Salzsieder. On July 14, 2001, she married Herbert Blaylock in Kenosha. Judy worked for the convenient stores of Speedway for over 20 years in many capacities and was a respected expert in her field with her final title of Field Marketing Coordinator. Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Herbert Blaylock; four children, Kurtis (Hannah) Ehlers, Sara (David) Chang, Jacob Blaylock and Justin Blaylock; grandchildren, Elliott, Katelyn, and Christian; siblings, Robert (Sharon) Salzsieder, Carl (Tammy) Salzsieder, Larry (Evelyn) Salzsieder, Mike (Jamie) Salzsieder, Marie (John) Dekeyser, Linda Salzsieder, Karen (Christopher) Fordham, Nancy (Scott) Neuberger, and Shirley Nell; mother-in-law Joan Smith, sister-in-law Cheryl Blaylock Koos, and brother-in-law Keith (Amy) Blaylock; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law "Big" Mike Nell and David Koos.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th at Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, WI. Memorial services will commence at 4:00 p.m. Saturday. Those desiring may make contributions to the , in Judy's memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Judy's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
