Judy L. Childers, nee Forster, went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald "Jerry" Childers, Sr.; Loving mother of Jay (Carmella) Childers; Dear grandmother of Josh; Dear great-grandmother of Jacob and Ashley; Beloved sister of Raymond (Janice) Forster; Beloved aunt of Lynn (Jim) Schubbe and Peggy (Joe) Schubbe; Cherished great-aunt of Joey, Kamryn, Alexa and Paige. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Betty Forster. Visitation Monday, August 17th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Tuesday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. For information 708-430-5700.