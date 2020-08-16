1/
Judy L. Childers
Judy L. Childers, nee Forster, went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald "Jerry" Childers, Sr.; Loving mother of Jay (Carmella) Childers; Dear grandmother of Josh; Dear great-grandmother of Jacob and Ashley; Beloved sister of Raymond (Janice) Forster; Beloved aunt of Lynn (Jim) Schubbe and Peggy (Joe) Schubbe; Cherished great-aunt of Joey, Kamryn, Alexa and Paige. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Betty Forster. Visitation Monday, August 17th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Tuesday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. For information 708-430-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
AUG
18
Service
10:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
