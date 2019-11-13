|
Judy L. Smith, nee Dehmlow of Park Ridge. Passed away November 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Colonel Donald H. Smith, USMC. Loving mother of Cindy (Joe) Dugo, Don (Deb) Smith and Rick (Barb) Smith. Proud grandmother of Elyssa, Alex, Dylan, Emily and Taylor. Funeral Saturday, November 16, 2019. In State 10:00 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 205 N. Prospect (2 blocks north of Touhy at Cedar), Park Ridge until time of funeral service at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Luke's Lutheran Church appreciated. Interment private. . Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019