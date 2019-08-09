|
Judy Levin died on August 8th, at the age of 78, after a very courageous battle with ALS. Very beloved daughter of the late Clara Besey Levin and the late Irving H. Levin and sister of Stuart and Bobbie and Edwin and Judy Levin. Loving and very thoughtful aunt of 8 nieces and nephews and their spouses and 14 grand nieces and nephews. Also survived by her cousin Gina who was a great help and friend to her. Judy had a rewarding 30 year career at Lane High School, teaching her great love of English, Literature, Language and Reading for College and then many years as a tutor. She especially enjoyed her friends and family, holidays, travel and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Lyric Opera, folk music and every play in Chicago. Judy was blessed with many wonderful friends who took her to plays, movies and dinners, making the impossible possible. Special thanks to her amazing caregivers Ramil, Jeff and Josh, who attended to her every minute of the day. Very special thanks to her very caring doctor, Henry Palmer, Rush Department of Neurology, ALS Chicago, and Journeycare Hospice. Judy is a great loss to all of us. Service Friday, 1:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Park (Section V Mt. Moriah), 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Judy requested that donations be made to the CSO, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60604, www.cso.org or Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60611, www.chicagoshakes.com/donate. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019