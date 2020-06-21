In memory of Judy Mae February 12, 1947 - May 24, 2020
Judy Mae Wiercioch (nee Proszek), age 73. Beloved wife of James Joseph Wiercioch; Devoted mother of Jennifer, Jill and Jane Wiercioch. Fond sister of Edward Proszek. Loving daughter of the late Katherine and Edward Proszek Sr.. Dedicated to Jesse, her constant companion on long walks, her beautiful garden, home, festive holiday gatherings, children and husband of nearly 50 years. Taken too soon by cancer. Private memorial service for family. Entombment, Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Justice, IL
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.