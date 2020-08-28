Judy May, nee Berman, 78, of Riverwoods, IL, passed away peacefully at home on August 26th, surrounded by her immediate family following her courageous battle with uterine cancer. Beloved wife and best friend of Ronald for 57 wonderful years; loving mother of Julie (Ross) Weisman, Lauren (Robert) Mazursky and Rachel (Jeffrey) Switall; cherished Nana of Sydney and Michael Weisman, Alex, Annie and Jessie Mazursky, Ethan and Samantha Switall; devoted daughter of the late Aileen and Jules Berman; dear sister of Ronald (Susan) Berman; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bernie's Book Bank (www.berniesbookbank.org
) or Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter (www.orphansofthestorm.org
). Services and Shiva are private due to the pandemic. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service; Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.