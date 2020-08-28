1/2
Judy May
Judy May, nee Berman, 78, of Riverwoods, IL, passed away peacefully at home on August 26th, surrounded by her immediate family following her courageous battle with uterine cancer. Beloved wife and best friend of Ronald for 57 wonderful years; loving mother of Julie (Ross) Weisman, Lauren (Robert) Mazursky and Rachel (Jeffrey) Switall; cherished Nana of Sydney and Michael Weisman, Alex, Annie and Jessie Mazursky, Ethan and Samantha Switall; devoted daughter of the late Aileen and Jules Berman; dear sister of Ronald (Susan) Berman; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bernie's Book Bank (www.berniesbookbank.org) or Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter (www.orphansofthestorm.org). Services and Shiva are private due to the pandemic. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service; Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memories & Condolences

August 27, 2020
We will forever remember you, reader, conversationalist, foodie, traveler, friend. We hurt but celebrate your life. We’ll see you soon. Olga and Marino
Olga & Marino
Friend
August 27, 2020
My condolences to Ron and his family. Judy was an old friend who was always fun and dear to be with. I will miss knowing she was near by. Judy carried this burden of cancer with grace and dignity.
Love,
Sandy Rosen
Sandy Rosen
Friend
August 27, 2020
Julie, my thoughts are with you and your family. Judi Mack
