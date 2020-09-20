1/1
Judy Petersen
Judy Petersen, nee Sarena, age 79, of Glenview and formerly Park Ridge, died peacefully Thursday, September 17, 2020 due to complications related to Alzheimer's Disease. Judy was a loving mother to two daughters and a son. Upon retiring to Pinehurst, NC she discovered a love of quilting. Over the course of 15 years she created at least 100 quilts lovingly gifted to family, friends and charitable organizations. Her lifelong love of color and fabric lives on in each of these beautiful, award winning works of art. She is survived by her daughters Deb (Carl) Dittmer and Vicki (Luke) De Roeck. She was a loving grandmother to 5 grandchildren: Erin, Jack & Brenna Dittmer and Nicolle & Carter De Roeck. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org, 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100, Amherst, NY 14221. Arrangements entrusted to Ryan-Parke Funeral Home. To offer condolences, visit: www.ryan-parke.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 20 to Sep. 24, 2020.
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
