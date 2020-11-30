Judy Sugar, 92, beloved wife of the late Paul Sugar for 67 wonderful years; loving father of David (Paula) Sugar, Micki Sugar, Gary Sugar and Lori Sugar Lamey (Ken Lamey); cherished grandmother of Adam, Jason (Caitlin), Jared (Jenny) and Andrew Sugar, Megan and Joey Ihle, Kelly and Jack Lamey; adored great grandmother of Zachary, Hailey, Amelia and Lila Sugar; beloved daughter of the late Alice and Samuel Tuchman; dear sister of the late Rae Bolgla (Ben) and sister-in-law of Howard (Elaine) Sugar and Sandra Arnold (Arnold); loving aunt, cousin and friend of many. Judy had many passions including teaching, antiquing, reading, opera and of course chocolate and pickles. Judy's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America
, www.dementiasociety.org
or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.illinois.jdrf.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including the link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.