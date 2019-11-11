|
Judy Summers, nee Bonardi; Devoted wife of Bob, for 56 years; Loving mother of Bob Jr. (Debbie), Tricia (Jack) Howard, Dan (Shannon), and Chris (Nikki); Proud GaGa of Brendan, Daniel, Kate, Sam, Jake, Charlotte, and Nora; Cherished daughter of the late Dan and Alice Bonardi; Beloved sister of Art Bonardi; Dear sister-in-law of Patty (late Kieran) Griffin, and Mike (Debbie) Fagan; Fond aunt, great-aunt , cousin, and friend to many; Visitation Tuesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave, Chicago; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019