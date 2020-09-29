1/
Juele Blankenburg
Juele Marie Hughes Blankenburg, 88, of Glenview, IL, passed peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020. She is survived by her children: Barton Blankenburg of Chicago, Laura (Stephen) Laughlin of Springfield, Mo., Tracy (Mark) Paul of Philo, IL; Seven grand-children: Sarah, Kathryn, Amanda, Joseph, Jacob, Rachel, and Ellen Marie; and three great-grand-children: Millicent, Meredith, and Sarah.

She was a long time educator at Oakton Community College, Lewis University, and Argosy University. She was also a docent at the Field Museum - Chicago in the Pawnee Lodge where she taught visitors about native Americans.

She attended Taft High School, Illinois Institute of Technology as an undergraduate, and completed advanced degrees at Lewis University.

She was also active in the civil rights movement and an ardent supporter of women's rights.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Field Museum at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/aZnf4w


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
