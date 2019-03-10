Jule Hachigian, 92, died February 25, 2019, at her home in Culver City, California. She was born Kohar Torosian in Racine Wisconsin on October 3, 1926. At age two, after the death of her mother Aghavni Torosian, a survivor of the Armenian massacre, Jule was adopted by loving parents Hougas and Zarouhee Torosian and raised in the town of South Milwaukee. Jule attended South Milwaukee High School and graduated in 1944. After high school, she enrolled in Nurses Training at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota. In 1948, across a crowded room, she met Gabriel Hachigian of Chicago Illinois and they were married a year later in February 1949. As Gabriel entered the aircraft industry in Santa Monica, Jule became a housewife and raised two boys in Culver City. In 1968, Jule went to work for Hamilton-Avnet and was soon promoted to a management role in the data processing department where she worked for more than twenty years. In retirement, Jule taught English at the adult school to immigrants from many countries. She was also active at the Culver City Senior Center. Jule is survived by her sons Dorian and Gregory. She is predeceased by her parents Haroug and Zarouhee, sisters Ann, Mary and Margaret, and brother Harry. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary