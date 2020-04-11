|
Jules F. Knapp, 91, of Stuart, Florida, formerly of Chicago, Illinois died surrounded by his family on April 8, 2020. Jules was a successful entrepreneur and nationally renowned philanthropist. He began his business education by delivering newspapers at the age of 10 and continued with other jobs including selling shoes. After an early career selling paintbrushes, he embarked on his first entrepreneurial venture by co-founding United Coatings Inc, a paint company, with his brother Fred. They grew it steadily, becoming the largest private label paint manufacturer in the United States, winning several Vendor Of The Year awards from Walmart, Handy Andy and numerous other customers. United Coatings eventually merged with Pratt and Lambert and was purchased by Sherwin Williams in 1996. Jules later purchased Grisham Manufacturing, a maker of steel security doors, and ran the company until he sold it in 2014. He continued working as an entrepreneur, board member, philanthropist, and as a mentor to start ups until the day he passed. "Each of these jobs taught me something valuable," he said, "the importance of teamwork, good communication, honesty, hard work, and luck. The harder you work, the luckier you get. From your experiences, if you are honest with yourself, you can discover an ethical way to run a successful business." Jules met and married the love of his life Gwen in 1956. Together they had 4 daughters. Chari z"l, Elyse Sollender (Jeffrey z"l) (Mark Lohkemper), Joy z"l, and Susan Schulman (Bradley). Jules and Gwen have been lifelong philanthropists by donating their time and resources to a multitude of organizations throughout the country including The University of Chicago, where they founded the Gwen Knapp Center for Lupus and Immunology research, The Jules Knapp Medical Research Center, and The Gwen and Jules Knapp Center for Biomedical Discovery. In 1996 Jules and Gwen were named the first Honorary Fellows of the Biological Sciences Division in recognition of the important work they had made to the future of medical research. In 2007, the University awarded them The University of Chicago Medal, recognizing their distinguished service of the highest order to the University. In addition to the University of Chicago, they have also been strong supporters of numerous Jewish organizations. These include the Chicago Jewish Federation, JCFS Chicago, Jewish Federation of San Diego County, The Hebrew University, and many synagogues throughout the country. In 2004, He founded The Jules F. Knapp Entrepreneurship Center, which offers a wide variety of supportive services for start-ups and existing small businesses located in and around Illinois Institute of Technology. In 2016, he was awarded the prestigious Galvin award. This award is given to an individual whose service, leadership and philanthropy have significantly advanced the University. In 2006, Jules and Gwen established a scholarship for Enactus, formerly known as SIFE, or Students in Free Enterprise. To date, they have provided over 50 scholarships to college juniors and seniors helping them achieve their entrepreneurial aspirations. Similar scholarships have been awarded at Northwestern University. In 2018, Jules and Gwen committed to help Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital renovate its emergency department. When completed, the new emergency center will be doubled in size and contain the latest technology, enabling the hospital to serve more of the Treasure Coast community by enhancing the quality of care and overall patient experience. Jules had a lifelong passion for golf and was a member of Northmoor Country Club in Illinois, as well as Sailfish Point in Florida where he was known as the "energizer bunny" thanks to his limitless energy. Only a week before his passing, he was still playing eighteen holes. Jules F. Knapp will be remembered for his endearing smile, zest for life, positive attitude, infinite amount of energy ( He is famous amongst his family for wearing his grandchildren out after a day of activities), generosity of spirit and living every day with the utmost passion. If that meant a round of golf, socializing with friends, working tirelessly on a business deal, collaborating with a charitable organization, or spending time with his family, he enjoyed it to the fullest. His family was the most important part of his life and he demonstrated that every day. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, daughters and grandchildren Shane, Griffin (Kylie Ford), Jonah and DJ. Interment will be private on Sunday, April 12 in Chicago. A celebration of his life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: University of Chicago, Gwen Knapp Center for Lupus and Immunology Research, 130 E. Randolph #2500, Chicago, 60601 or Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Foundation, PO Box 9010, Stuart, Florida, 34995
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020