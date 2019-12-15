|
Jules I. Cannon, age 72, adored son of the late Lee and the late Bluma Cannon; much loved brother of Lori Cannon and the late J. H. Cannon; also his doting CNA Sandra Grant. We honor and thank Dr. Daniel Litoff for his noble and superior medical skills, as well as Kerry Peck and Patrick Bushell of the Peck Ritchey Law Firm for their astute and compassionate attention paid Jules. Never let it be said one person can't make a difference. Jules faced numerous obstacles and challenges taking each one on with tenacity, perseverance and integrity. Graveside service, Monday, December 16, 12:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Legacy Project, www.legacyprojectchicago.org. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
