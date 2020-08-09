1/
Jules Marzec
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jules's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jules Marzec, 99, of Niles, at rest Aug. 5th. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy; dear father of Carol, Sue Baker and the late John; loving grandfather of David and Alyssa Baker and Marie (Daniel) Miller; cherished great grandfather of Wesley; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud WW 2 Navy veteran and longtime employee of State of Illinois Lottery Division. Memorials to PADS Shelter Program 1903 E. Euclid Arlington Hts., IL 60004 appreciated. Service and interment held privately. Arrangements by Simkins Funeral Home 847-965-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved