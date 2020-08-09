Jules Marzec, 99, of Niles, at rest Aug. 5th. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy; dear father of Carol, Sue Baker and the late John; loving grandfather of David and Alyssa Baker and Marie (Daniel) Miller; cherished great grandfather of Wesley; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud WW 2 Navy veteran and longtime employee of State of Illinois Lottery Division. Memorials to PADS Shelter Program 1903 E. Euclid Arlington Hts., IL 60004 appreciated. Service and interment held privately. Arrangements by Simkins Funeral Home 847-965-2500