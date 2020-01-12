Home

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Julia Crane
Julia A. Crane


1937 - 2019
Julia A. Crane, (nee Field), of Cortez, FL and Rochester, IN, formerly of Flossmoor, IL, born November 2, 1937 in Ann Arbor, MI, died December 30, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. Beloved wife of the Honorable Ronald J. Crane (deceased) and adored mother of Robert (Eileen) and James (Annette); cherished grandmother of Anthony Borsellino, Charles, Benjamin, Ronald and Bradley; devoted sister of Mary (Robert) Belenky; dear aunt of Alice Armen and Michael Belenky. She was a loyal friend to many. Julie was a kind and generous soul. She was so very loved and will be sorely missed. At Julie's request, services were private. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
