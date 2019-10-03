Home

Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Zachary Church
567 W Algonquin Rd
Des Plaines, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Zachary Church
567 W Algonquin Rd
Des Plaines, IL
Julia Aldape

Julia Aldape, age 64, of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of Rafael Aldape. Loving mother of Julia (Daniel) Coopmans and Robert Aldape. Cherished grandmother of 3. Dear sister of 11 brothers and sisters, twin sister of Helena. Fond auntie and great-aunt of many.

LPN for 40 years.

Visitation Friday, 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Saturday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Zachary Church, 567 W Algonquin Rd, Des Plaines. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 BJ, Freeway, Suite526, Dallas, TX 75244. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019
