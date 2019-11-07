|
|
Julia Gahagan, nee McSharry, Native of Co. Leitrim, Ireland; lifetime resident of Elmhurst and longtime member of Visitation Parish; beloved wife of the late Arthur; loving mother of Maureen (Dan) King and John Gahagan; proud grandmother of Colleen, Katie and Meghan King; dear sister of Dennis (Barbara) and the late Patrick (Maureen), John, Brendan (Bridie) and Francis McSharry and Mary Kate (Francis) Lynch. Visitation Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Residence. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019