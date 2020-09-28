1/2
Julia Lynne Sheade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Lynne Sheade, nee Gotthelf, age 60 of Chicago, Ill. Died peacefully on September 25 after a strong battle with cancer. Beloved mother of Joshua Sheade, Trevor Sheade and Blair (Emma) Sheade. Loving daughter of Ruth and the late Hal Gotthelf, Seymour Adler. Devoted sister of Tony (Peg) Adler and Bettye (late Hilly) Garlovsky. Wonderful companion of Todd Emert. Beloved dog mother of Brady, Wrigley and Dixie. Julia survived by cherished friends and family who loved her creativity, giving nature and endless energy. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to University of Chicago Hospital Cancer Research Foundation in honor of Julia Sheade, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., MC 1140, H212, Chicago, IL 60637, https://uccrf.uchicago.edu/. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. For further information regarding the Shiva and funeral service, please email Trevor Sheade at Tsheade@gmail.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved