Julia Lynne Sheade, nee Gotthelf, age 60 of Chicago, Ill. Died peacefully on September 25 after a strong battle with cancer. Beloved mother of Joshua Sheade, Trevor Sheade and Blair (Emma) Sheade. Loving daughter of Ruth and the late Hal Gotthelf, Seymour Adler. Devoted sister of Tony (Peg) Adler and Bettye (late Hilly) Garlovsky. Wonderful companion of Todd Emert. Beloved dog mother of Brady, Wrigley and Dixie. Julia survived by cherished friends and family who loved her creativity, giving nature and endless energy. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to University of Chicago Hospital Cancer Research Foundation in honor of Julia Sheade, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., MC 1140, H212, Chicago, IL 60637, https://uccrf.uchicago.edu/
To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. For further information regarding the Shiva and funeral service, please email Trevor Sheade at Tsheade@gmail.com.