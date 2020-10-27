Julia Margaret Schalk, 68, of Huntley, formerly Chicago, died on October 25, 2020.
Julia was born in Chicago on August 18, 1952 to parents James and Mary (nee Thompson) Fletcher. Julia was a proud Police Sergeant with the Chicago Police Department where she served for twenty-five years. On March 2, 1991, she married fellow Police Detective Raymond Schalk and they spent many happy years together traveling the world. Julia was a loyal friend, and beloved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Julia is survived by her husband of 29 years, Raymond Schalk, her siblings, Connie (Trygve Thoreson) Fletcher, Bob Fletcher, and Jim Fletcher, numerous cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Huntley Cemetery, 11500 Dean Street, Huntley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Julia's name can be made to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and the American Cancer Society
