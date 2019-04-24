|
Julia Marie McHugh, nee Heveran, age 92, Native of Partry, Co Mayo, Ireland; currently of Westchester; longtime nurse with Continental Whitecap Corporation; beloved wife of William J. "Joe"; dear sister of the late Jarlath "Manny" (Patsy) Heveran and sister-in-law of Eileen (the late James) Conway, Bridie (Joseph) Armstrong and the late Martin (Ann) McHugh; loving aunt of Peter, Jarlaith Jr. (Joan) and Kevin Heveran, Marian Stanton, Eithne (Kieran) Hennessy, Russell McHugh, Martina (Michael) Roddy, Olivia McHugh, Doreen (John) Dillon, Breda McHugh and Patricia (Dave) Hutchinson. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Visitation Friday, 11:000 a.m until time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. at Divine Infant Catholic Church, 1601 Newcastle, Westchester. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loyola Hospice, 2301 22nd St Suite 107, Oak Brook, IL 60523. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfunerahome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019