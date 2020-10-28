Having lived a long productive life of love and devout faith, Julia McGuire Dowdle died peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was at home in Wilmette, Illinois surrounded by many of her eleven children and their spouses. Her devotion to her husband, the late John A. Dowdle, her sprawling family, friends and her church was exemplary. She was ageless in the ways she expended energy for learning, staying engaged, volunteering, and mastering bridge. Her life's wish was to pass on the gift of faith that she so treasured to her own children and grandchildren. Julia Dowdle nee McGuire, age 97, of Wilmette, IL. Beloved wife of the late John A. Dowdle. Beloved mother of John, M.D. (Anne), Julie Rogers, Stephen (Nancy), Mary (Harvey) Potts-Levine, Kathy Mahowald, Carey (Rosemary), Sheila (Peter) Steger, Kevin (Annette), Rick (Shannon), Denis (Mary) and Michael (Chmaine) Dowdle. Proud grandmother of John, Andrew, Lindsay, Claire, Ryan and Conor Dowdle, Geoff and Spencer Rogers, Brendan, Aidan and Stephanie Dowdle, Katie, Julia, John and Maggie Mahowald, Cara, Brendan, Mark and Erin Dowdle, Peter, Matthew, Shannon, Sarah, Kevin and Madeline Steger, John Anthony and Mary Grace Dowdle, Meaghan, Patrick, Clare, Brigid, Maeve and Thomas Dowdle, Margaux, Jacqueline and Colin Dowdle, Jordan and Scottie Dowdle. Proud great grandmother to Cash, Henry, Maggie, Shea, Raynor, James, June and Liam. Kind sister of the late John (Paulette) McGuire, the late Mary "Liz" (the late John P.) Henebry, the late Frances (the late George) Rassas, the late Josephine "Dodie" (the late John E. "Jack") Dwyer, the late Patricia (the late Robert) Dwyer and the late Walter (the late Selina) McGuire. Dear sister-in-law of the late Raymond R. (Dee) Dowdle, the late Mary (the late Jack) Lucas, the late J. Jerome (the late Betty) Dowdle and the late James C. (Sally) Dowdle. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m. CST at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Live streaming available at donnellanfuneral.com
. Private Interment Calvary Cemetery, Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. Info: donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.