Julia Walsh, nee Devaney, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 25, 2020. Born in Moycullen, Galway, Ireland, Julia, age 91, was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Peter Walsh, parents Catherine and Martin Devaney, sisters Mary (Mattie) Carter and Sarah (Paddy) Flatley, and brothers Paddy (Annie) and Martin/Sonny Devaney. Julia is survived by her eight children, Anne, Peter (Peggy) Walsh, Cathy (Joe) Brocksmith, Theresa Sajnaj, Michael (Maureen) Walsh, Mona (Marty) Fergus, Fr. Gerald Walsh and Siobhan (Tom) Michelotti, and 22 dearly loved grandchildren. Aunt, cousin, godmother, and dear friend to many. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please call Ringa Funeral Home at 847-356-2146 for live stream information. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 3333 N Mayfair Rd # 107, Milwaukee, WI 53222.





