We celebrate the life of Julia Wolosuk who passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after 90 wonderful years. She was the Beloved Daughter of the late Alex and late Mary Wolosuk. Dear Sister of George Wolosuk, John Wolosuk, late Sophie (late Bart) Yario, and the late Ann (late Peter) Yalovay. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. We will remember her as someone who loved to travel and found great joy in her family. Funeral Services and Burial at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. Condolences may be sent to Julia's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.