In loving memory of a wonderful, caring Great Aunt, Julia. We will love you and miss you always. Your joyous laughter and artistic talents live on indefinitely. I will never forget the intricate quilt you created for me as a little girl, it brought me many nights of comfort, warmth and beauty. Also, the vibrant hues of paints you chose for a stool you painted for us. Your art has always been superb and inspirational. May your spirit live on forever ever. My condolences to the family. Love Always, Angela

