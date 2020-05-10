Julia Wolosuk
We celebrate the life of Julia Wolosuk who passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after 90 wonderful years. She was the Beloved Daughter of the late Alex and late Mary Wolosuk. Dear Sister of George Wolosuk, John Wolosuk, late Sophie (late Bart) Yario, and the late Ann (late Peter) Yalovay. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. We will remember her as someone who loved to travel and found great joy in her family. Funeral Services and Burial at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. Condolences may be sent to Julia's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Resurrection Cemetery
Burial
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful, caring Great Aunt, Julia. We will love you and miss you always. Your joyous laughter and artistic talents live on indefinitely. I will never forget the intricate quilt you created for me as a little girl, it brought me many nights of comfort, warmth and beauty. Also, the vibrant hues of paints you chose for a stool you painted for us. Your art has always been superb and inspirational. May your spirit live on forever ever. My condolences to the family. Love Always, Angela
Angela
Family
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
