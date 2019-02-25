Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Julian Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julian Cohen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julian Cohen Obituary
Julian "Jules" Cohen, age 82, beloved husband and best friend of Sharon Cohen (nee Doppelt) happily married for nearly 57 years; adored son of the late Jack and Shirley Cohen; loving father of Tammy (Douglas) Swill and Steven (Caryn) Cohen, cherished Papa of Jessica, Hannah and Matthew Swill, Ryan, Hayley and Talia Cohen; much loved brother of Al (Myrna) Cohen and the late Sandra Liebman; brother-in-law of Irene (Jeffrey) Silverstone; treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. Chapel service Tuesday, February 26, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now