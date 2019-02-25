|
|
Julian "Jules" Cohen, age 82, beloved husband and best friend of Sharon Cohen (nee Doppelt) happily married for nearly 57 years; adored son of the late Jack and Shirley Cohen; loving father of Tammy (Douglas) Swill and Steven (Caryn) Cohen, cherished Papa of Jessica, Hannah and Matthew Swill, Ryan, Hayley and Talia Cohen; much loved brother of Al (Myrna) Cohen and the late Sandra Liebman; brother-in-law of Irene (Jeffrey) Silverstone; treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. Chapel service Tuesday, February 26, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019