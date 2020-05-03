Julian R. Ettelson, age 91, of Tucson, AZ for over 25 years, and formerly of Chicago, loving father of Bruce (Missy) Ettelson and Carolyn Ettelson Klein; adored grandfather of Grant, Paige and Reed Ettelson, and Abbie and Jacob Klein; devoted son of the late Herbert and the late Grace (nee Fernbach) Ettelson; beloved longtime friend of Louise Sole; lifetime best friend of Marshall Becker and dear husband of the late Joanne Saunders.
Julian served honorably in the military in the Judge Advocate General's Corps, was a respected prosecutor for the IRS, and a financial executive in multiple industries.
He had a passion for learning; he earned four degrees from the University of Chicago: 2 bachelor's degrees, the first at the age of 19, along with a J.D. and a M.B.A. degree. Julian continued his love for learning into his 90s, studying German and Spanish, and was an active student in the Humanities, Spanish and Astronomy Programs at the University of Arizona.
Julian was an avid traveler and adventurer, he visited 3 continents at the age of 90, hiked in the Sabino Canyons and the Swiss Alps, and even took up golf and piano in his 70s. He also served on several boards: Member of the Board of Trustees at Mount Sinai Hospital, Member of the Board and Chairman of the Board of Education at North Shore Congregation Israel, and Member of the Board of Humanities Seminars Program at the University of Arizona.
Due to the pandemic virus and our concern for our extended family and friends, the graveside service and shiva will be private. Donations may be made to Humanities Seminars Program at the University of Arizona, https://give.uafoundation.org/humanities-seminars. Information: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.