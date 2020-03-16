Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Juliana Fischer

Juliana Fischer Obituary
Juliana Fischer nee Reinhardt beloved wife of the late Valentin Fischer; loving mother of Val (the late Fay), Annemarie (Houston) Jones and Frank (Anne) Fischer; devoted grandmother of Lori (Nick) Ptak, Jason (Julie) Fischer, Adam (Lucy) Fischer, Christopher Jones, Kristina (Philip) Gurgone and Dana Jones; cherished great grandmother of Ethan, Lucas, Henry, Juliana, Luke, Valentina and Peter; dear sister of Elizabeth (the late Franz) Pirklebauer, Stefan (Maree) Reinhardt, Josef Reinhardt and the late Frank (Magalena) and Jacob Reinhardt; proud aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020
