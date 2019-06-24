|
|
Juliana "JuJu" Sloane Greenfield, 5, gained her wings after a fearless and courageous battle with cancer; loving daughter of Alan and Staci; best friend and sister of Alexa; devoted granddaughter of Dennis and Sherri Dorman, Marilyn and the late Alan E. Greenfield; adored niece to David and Ali Dorman, Daniel Dorman and (fiancée) Samantha Gold, Bill and Alyson Giovannucci, Christopher and Nikki Greenfield; adored cousin to Lindsay and Maggie Dorman and Nathaniel and Matthew Giovannucci. Celebration of Juliana's life will begin Tuesday at 1:00 pm at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe and will continue with a child friendly celebration at Briarwood Country Club, 355 Deerfield Road, Deerfield from 4:30-8:00 pm. JuJu Power colors are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions are made to The Greenfield Family Foundation for Neuroblastoma Pediatric Cancer Research, 2700 Patriot Blvd, Suite 400, Glenview, IL 60026. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019