Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Juliann S. Parker

Juliann S. Parker Obituary
Juliann S. Parker, nee Schintgen, age 87, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Cloyce; dear mother of Debra (Tim) Chrapkiewicz, Matthew, Regina (Ralph) Albright, and Timothy; loving grandmother of eight; cherished great-grandmother of three; fond sister of Paul Schintgen. Memorial Gathering, Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org), 200 S.E. 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020
