Julie A. Chibe (nee Hagadus), age 91. Beloved wife of the late Ace; dear mother of David (partner MaryAnn) and Richard (Valli) Chibe; dear grandmother of five and great grandmother of four; fond sister of Paul Hagadus, Roy, Tom and the late Albert Gervace; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.



Her unique sense of humor will be missed.



Resting at the Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie Ave., Evergreen Park, Saturday, October 10th, 2020, 9am until time of Funeral Service at 11:30am (same day). Interment: St. Mary's Cemetary 708-499-3223.





