Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Raymond de Penafort Church,
Elmhurst Road (Rt. 83) and Lincoln Street,
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church,
Elmhurst Road (Rt. 83) and Lincoln Street,
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Julie A. Hermanson, 63, of Arlington Heights (formerly of Chicago), passed away on June 24, 2019. Julie was the beloved daughter of Clifford and the late Marcella (née Smith) Hermanson; loving sister of Robert (Ellen Duff), Thomas (Mary Ellen Keenan), Michael (Benna), Mary (Jason) Cline, and the late Catherine "Kate" Liberio; fond sister-in-law of Vince (Karen) Liberio; cherished aunt of Paul (partner Allison Fontaine-Capel) and Mark Hermanson , Meggie (Andrew) Jensen, Michael (fiancée Kelly Metcalf), Ellie, Emma, Anne, and Severin Hermanson, Natalie and Alex Cline, Vince, Matthew, and Claire Liberio, and Emily and Allison Barron; and joyful great-aunt of Thomas Jensen. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 3-9 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, and Wednesday, July 3, at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Road (Rt. 83) and Lincoln Street, Mt. Prospect, from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Funeral info at 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
