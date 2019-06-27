|
|
Julie A. Hermanson, 63, of Arlington Heights (formerly of Chicago), passed away on June 24, 2019. Julie was the beloved daughter of Clifford and the late Marcella (née Smith) Hermanson; loving sister of Robert (Ellen Duff), Thomas (Mary Ellen Keenan), Michael (Benna), Mary (Jason) Cline, and the late Catherine "Kate" Liberio; fond sister-in-law of Vince (Karen) Liberio; cherished aunt of Paul (partner Allison Fontaine-Capel) and Mark Hermanson , Meggie (Andrew) Jensen, Michael (fiancée Kelly Metcalf), Ellie, Emma, Anne, and Severin Hermanson, Natalie and Alex Cline, Vince, Matthew, and Claire Liberio, and Emily and Allison Barron; and joyful great-aunt of Thomas Jensen. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 3-9 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, and Wednesday, July 3, at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Road (Rt. 83) and Lincoln Street, Mt. Prospect, from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Funeral info at 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019