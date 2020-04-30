|
Julie A. Sheppard, nee Cahill; Age 45; Loving wife of Ray; Devoted mother of Joey; Beloved sister of Michael, Mary Foertsch, Michelle (Glenn) Tatro, Jim (Stephen Leaver), and the late John; Cherished daughter of the late Margaret "Peg" Cahill, nee Canavan; Adoring aunt of Michael Jr., Mackenzie, John, Mikayla, Tyler, Anthony, Danny, Glenny, Joey, and the late Alexia; Dear niece of Rita (Bob) Cecich, late Tommy (Jo Ann Piersanti), Donna, late Billy (Nancy), late Mary (late Pat) Darcy, late James, and the late Patricia Canavan; Beloved daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, cousin and friend to so many; Wonderful, and invaluable, administrative assistant of Curley Funeral Home for the past 10 years; All Funeral Services are Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020