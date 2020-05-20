Julie A. Vacca
Julie A. Vacca, nee Lupo; Beloved wife of the late Fred; Devoted mother of Donald and James (Laura) Vacca; Loving grandma of Stephanie (Anthony) Bersani and Nicholas Vacca; Dear sister of Thea (late Louis) Bax and Adored great grandmother of Max, Alex and Lucas; Julie will be laid to rest in Queen of Heaven Cemetery privately. Donations in Julie's memory to Residential Hospice (855) 902-5100 is greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Salerno's Galewood Chapels. For info (773) 889-1700



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
