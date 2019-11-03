|
Julie-An Wright of Winnetka lost her battle to cancer on October 25, 2019. Though she only spent 60 years gracing this beautiful earth, her vibrant memory will undoubtedly grace it for many years more. Julie-An was born on May 28, 1959, in Libertyville, to Ingeborg Haley (née Schmidt), a German immigrant, and Rodney H. Wright, FAIA, a respected Chicago architect. After graduating from high school in Phoenix, Julie-An began working at a commercial printing press and as a graphic designer. In pursuit of her dreams, Julie-An moved to Chicago with her son, Joshua, to work for one of the top advertising agencies in the world: Leo Burnett. The only problem? They hadn't offered her a position. But this was Julie-An, a woman who never let anything stand in her way. Julie-An worked at a few agencies, but kept her eyes trained on Leo Burnett. She wrote a reminder on her calendar to cold call the same manager on a regular basis. He thought she would get tired; she never did. Some months later, he gave her an interview. Julie-An's rise through the ranks at Leo Burnett surprised everyone but herself. She was passionate and dedicated, and gave everything to her career for the sake of her son. In the early 2000s, Julie-An retired from advertising. She took time to smell the flowers - and also to paint them. She went for walks and bike rides, did the crossword, and spent many afternoons at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Every Sunday, she made scrambled eggs for her beloved dog, Elliot. She took her granddaughters up and down the slide as many times as they wanted. Julie-An was a deeply spiritual woman, and her faith was one of the strongest undercurrents of her life. She was also a warrior: loyal, courageous, unwavering in her beliefs. She loved to joke that her name was apt - she was, indeed, always "Wright." She was meticulous and organized, whether it was in regard to her clothing or her career (and especially her hair). To the close circle of people who composed her world, she will be remembered as quirky, joyful, fun-loving, and kind. A woman whose laugh could light up a room; a beautiful soul who lived off hope until the very end. Julie-An was predeceased by her father, Rodney H. Wright, FAIA. She is survived by her mother, Ingeborg Haley; her son, Joshua Lintz (Keri) and granddaughters, Aspen Olivia and Jules Mari; her brother, Weston Wright (Janice); and nephew, Ian Wright. Services will be held in the spring; details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family has asked for in-memoriam donations to NorthShore Kellogg Cancer Center. For information: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019