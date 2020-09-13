Julie Ann Albert, age 61 – Julianne was born on July 20, 1959 and passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Julie was a lifelong resident of Darien and Westmont. Loving mother of the late Joshua Albert. Loving daughter of James (Joann) Albert and Diane (nee: Giovanoni) (John) Dzierzynski. Caring Big Sister of David Albert (Tom Le), Gary (Marie) Albert, Fred (Laura) Albert, Johnny Dzierzynski, Patti (George) Alex and John (Cathy) Brown. Loving niece of "Uncle" Harry Giovanoni, Violet (Barry) Barbier, Dnadean Albert and Karl Albert. Cousin of Deana (Greg) Chittle, Marie (Brad) Sarnell and Patti McLetchie. Aunt of Kaylee Dzierzynski and Victor Alex. Friend of many and a warm and loving animal lover. Julie was a longtime employee of the Oak Brook Post Office. Visitation Monday September 14th from 3 to 8 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison St; Willowbrook. Funeral service Tuesday September 15th 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment: Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com