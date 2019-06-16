|
Bowman , Julie Ann Julie Ann Bowman, age 69, a resident of West Chicago for many years passed peacefully away on June 11, 2019. She was born on November 19, 1949 in Aurora, Illinois to the late Mary and William Bowman. She is survived by six siblings and 12 nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
A noon Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church on June 19. 180 S Russell Ave. Aurora, Illinois 600506
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019